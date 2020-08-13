Cabot Investor Claims Enviro Control Lies Led To Stock Drop

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A Cabot Oil & Gas investor filed a proposed class action Thursday in Texas federal court accusing the company of hiding information about its inadequate environmental controls over Pennsylvania fracking operations, leading to a drop in stock prices. Investor John Gordon Windler told the court the damages sought and size of the class aren't yet known but could include "hundreds or thousands of members" who purchased or otherwise acquired stock in Cabot between Oct. 13, 2015, and June 12. Windler alleges Houston-based Cabot made false or misleading statements to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in news releases and comments to the...

