Amazon Liable For Defective Battery, Calif. Court Finds

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Thursday ruled that Amazon.com LLC is liable for a defective battery sold on its website, saying that because the online retailer put itself in the stream of distribution, it should be treated the same as a brick-and-mortar retailer in this case. The decision overturns a summary judgment in which a San Diego court found that Amazon couldn't be held responsible for the battery, which injured buyer Angela Bolger. In the 46-page opinion, the appeals court said Amazon did far more than simply provide a website for the battery's distributor to conduct business on, as without Amazon's...

