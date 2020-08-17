FCPA Shield For Foreign Nationals May Extend To US Cos.

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- By its nature, enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act involves application of U.S. law to extraterritorial misconduct. While FCPA jurisdiction is statutorily limited to domestic concerns and their agents or to foreign persons or businesses that engage in prohibited acts while physically present in the United States,[1] the conduct principally at issue in many FCPA enforcement matters is committed by parties that are neither a domestic concern nor present in the United States at the time of the charged acts. This raises issues of extraterritorial application of U.S. jurisdiction; namely, whether these foreign actors may legally be charged by U.S....

