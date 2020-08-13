Charlotte's Web Gets Hemp Case Paused For FDA Action

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has agreed to pause a proposed class action accusing CBD giant Charlotte's Web of overstating the amount of the ingredient in their products after the parties said they'd wait for related regulatory actions from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In an order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland denied without prejudice Charlotte's Web's motion to dismiss and instructed the parties to file a status report updating the court every 120 days starting next month on any FDA guidance regarding the definition of hemp extract. Charlotte's Web and a proposed class of buyers accusing the company of...

