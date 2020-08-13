9th Circ. Says Insurer Needn't Cover Porn Studio In HIV Suits

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday affirmed a lower court's ruling that Atain Specialty Insurance Co. does not have a duty to defend a pornography studio in underlying lawsuits alleging performers contracted HIV on the job, ruling the insurer's exclusion provision precludes coverage of injury resulting from sexual acts. The unpublished opinion upheld a summary judgment ruling against Armory Studios LLC and its owner, pornography industry entrepreneur Peter Acworth, who both sought coverage for litigation costs and settlements related to a string of state lawsuits filed in 2015 by actors who purportedly contracted HIV while shooting scenes for internet porn company Cybernet...

