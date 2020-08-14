Philly Defends LGBT Protections In Foster Care At High Court

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia has told the U.S. Supreme Court that the city's decision to stop working with a Catholic social services agency that refused to place foster children with same-sex families did not run afoul of the group's right to free religious exercise. The city argued in a brief Thursday that a local anti-discrimination law incorporated into its now-voided contract with Catholic Social Services was not aimed at preventing free exercise of religious beliefs, but was intended to prevent anyone — religious entity or otherwise — from engaging in discriminatory conduct. "The non-discrimination requirement is neutral," the city said. "Its text and operation...

