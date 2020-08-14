2 Chainz Faces Fraud Suit Over Double-Booked Texas Event

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A production company has slapped rapper 2 Chainz with fraud and breach of contract claims in Texas federal court, alleging the rapper and his tour company knowingly double-booked concerts in September 2018, causing him to be almost two hours late to his Texas gig. Sultan Productions LLC said in a complaint Thursday it is seeking $250,000 plus punitive and exemplary damages from 2 Chainz and companies TRU Touring LLC and W.L.L. & Associates LLC, claiming the three conspired to double-book concerts for Sept. 22, 2018, in Maryland and Beaumont, Texas, northeast of Houston. 2 Chainz was supposed to perform in Beaumont...

