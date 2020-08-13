Chevron Foe Donziger Disbarred By NY Appeals Court

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court on Thursday stripped away the law license of attorney Steven Donziger, who has been tied up in a sprawling, yearslong legal saga stemming from Chevron's alleged pollution in Ecuador. Donziger should no longer be allowed to practice law because he engaged in obstruction of justice, witness tampering, judicial coercion and bribery in an Ecuadorian court case in which he helped win a multibillion-dollar judgment against Chevron Corp., according to the decision by the First Judicial Department. A referee appointed to give a recommendation in Donziger's case had suggested reinstating his law license, but the appeals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS