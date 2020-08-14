Ex-Co-op Exec Loses Appeal To Revive Gender Bias Claims

Law360, London (August 14, 2020, 5:17 PM BST) -- An appeals court has thrown out an attempt by a former Co-operative Group executive to resurrect equal pay and discrimination claims against the retail chain, ruling on Friday that her dismissal was the result of a structural shake-up rather than gender bias. An employment tribunal was right to throw out Samantha Walker's case against the Co-op Group and its chief executive Richard Pennycook, the Court of Appeal has ruled. The appellate court dismissed Walker's appeal on all grounds, saying that her equal pay claim "must fail" and that her dismissal was not "tainted by discrimination" as she had claimed. "The [employment tribunal]...

