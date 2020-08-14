Broker Loses Swiss 'Flash Crash' Appeal Against Merrill Lynch

Law360, London (August 14, 2020, 2:20 PM BST) -- An English appellate court refused on Friday to revive a foreign exchange broker's attempt to recover losses from Merrill Lynch after the Swiss franc "flash-crash" five years ago, ruling that the financial services giant repriced trades in line with their contract. The Court of Appeal rejected the challenge brought by CFH Clearing Ltd. over a 2019 High Court order granting Merrill Lynch summary judgment, a decision that dismissed the broker's claim over losses it allegedly incurred on the trades in 2015. Merrill Lynch was not obliged to follow "market practice" and adjust the price of 27 foreign exchange trades after they...

