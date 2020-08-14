Ex-Cowen Banker Fights Arbitration Bid In Discrimination Suit

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- An ex-Cowen and Co. LLC banker challenged his former employer's bid to force his wrongful termination suit into arbitration, arguing in New York federal court that New York law bars employment contracts with mandatory arbitration clauses when it comes to discrimination disputes. Kevin Rollag, who was a director of investment banking at Cowen, says he was fired after taking an earlier-than-expected paternity leave and for raising concerns about the company's prospective business relationship with a Russian oligarch rumored to be involved in money laundering and arms dealing. Cowen moved to compel arbitration in late July, but Rollag contended Thursday that his...

