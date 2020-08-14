Watchdog Says Top DHS Leaders Were Illegally Appointed

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 12:23 PM EDT) -- The top two leaders of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were illegally appointed based on a broken line of succession, according to a Friday report from a federal government watchdog. The U.S. Government Accountability Office said Chad Wolf's and Ken Cuccinelli's respective appointments to acting DHS head and senior official performing the duties of the deputy secretary ran afoul of the Vacancies Reform Act as well as the Homeland Security Act. The Vacancies Reform Act allows the president to temporarily fill a vacant leadership position that would normally require Senate approval, and the Homeland Security Act details the line of...

