Politics, Strict Interpretation Infuse EPA Methane Reg Rollback

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's reversal of Obama-era methane regulations is another showcase of the Trump administration's narrower view of its Clean Air Act authority, and the timing and nature of the rules' release show the important role the agency can play in the run-up to the November election. On Thursday, the EPA issued two final rules that rolled back New Source Performance Standards crafted in 2012 and 2016. The agency rescinded methane and volatile organic compound emissions standards for new and modified oil and gas transmission and storage infrastructure, as well as methane limits for new and modified oil and gas...

