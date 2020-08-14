Ex-FDA Head Says He Didn't Ask NY Docs About Opioid Rx's

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler on Friday conceded during hearings in the New York attorney general's suit over the opioid crisis that he didn't ask doctors why they wrote opioid prescriptions and he didn't identify inappropriate prescriptions in reaching his opinion that companies' allegedly improper promotions fueled abuse. Under questioning from Johnson & Johnson lawyer Steve Brody of O'Melveny & Myers LLP, Kessler said he didn't talk to New York doctors nor did he look at individual patients' medical histories or outcomes in determining his opinion. The so-called Frye hearings in the suit, which are used to...

