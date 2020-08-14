Advance Auto Board Sued In Chancery Over $1.6B Stock Drop

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 2:08 PM EDT) -- Advance Auto Parts stockholders sued the company's directors, finance chief and a top hedge fund manager in Delaware's Chancery Court late Thursday, accusing them of spinning a fantasy about the company's financial turnaround in 2017 that vaporized with a $1.6 billion stock value drop in mid-August of that year. The derivative suit, filed by lead stockholder Malka Raul, seeks damages for the company itself, arguing Advance Auto Parts CEO Thomas R. Greco, the company's board and its chief financial officer abused their control by repeatedly issuing rosy guidance and promises of future growth despite awareness of chainwide sales declines in late...

