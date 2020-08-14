CIT Questions 105% Anti-Dumping Duty On Chinese Tires

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday to reconsider a 105.31% anti-dumping duty on a Chinese tire producer, finding the agency didn't sufficiently explain why it declined to review the company's operations before assigning the rate. CIT Judge Timothy C. Stanceu said that Commerce's regulations don't show the agency had the authority to assign Guizhou Tyre Co. Ltd. a duty rate from a previous review of anti-dumping duties on Chinese off-the-road tires rather than calculating a new rate based on the company's own sales and production. Commerce's regulations state that the agency must annually...

