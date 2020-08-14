Texas Attys Again Accused Of Botching Deepwater Spill Claim

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Beaumont,Texas-based attorney Brent Coon and his law firm were hit with another malpractice lawsuit in Houston this week by a former client who alleges that the firm botched his economic loss claims against BP stemming from the Deepwater Horizon disaster because of a failure to comply with "simple pretrial orders." Thursday's lawsuit, filed by Gary Pesce and his company, Ocean Flex OMTS, seeks more than $1 million in damages from Brent W. Coon PC and a handful of attorneys who he alleges negligently handled his claim. Pesce's lawsuit echoes the claims brought against the firm on Aug. 6 by former client...

