Justices Told 1st Circ. Created ERISA Loophole For PE Funds

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A Teamsters pension plan has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up its withdrawal liability fight with Sun Capital, saying a First Circuit decision letting the private equity fund off the hook for $9.4 million in the ERISA suit "creates a loophole that eviscerates the purpose of the statute." The New England Teamsters & Trucking Industry Pension Fund on Aug. 10 petitioned the high court to review the opinion vacating the $9.4 million award against Sun Capital Partners III LP and related funds. The justices have yet to decide whether to take the case, which was docketed Thursday. "The First...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS