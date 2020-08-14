US Owes ACA Payments To Health Insurers, Fed. Circ. Rules

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The federal government is on the hook for money damages to several insurers that said they were stiffed on Affordable Care Act cost-sharing reduction payments, the Federal Circuit said Friday in a pair of rulings. A three-judge panel ruled that insurers Sanford Health Plan, Montana Health CO-OP, Community Health Choice Inc. and Maine Community Health Options were owed damages as a result of the Trump administration's decision to cut off cost-sharing reduction payments in 2017. Cost-sharing reduction payments were meant to help reduce copays and deductibles for low-income consumers on the ACA exchanges. The appellate court said that a recent U.S....

