DC Circ. Axes Hillary Clinton's Deposition In Email Saga

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday reversed a conservative watchdog's lower court victory ordering Hillary Clinton to sit for a sworn deposition over her use of a private email server as secretary of state, saying the district court stepped out of bounds and stoked a fire that should be extinguished. In a unanimous opinion, the three-judge panel reversed the district court's order, saying it allowed Judicial Watch Inc. to depose Clinton in an inquiry that is outside the scope of the group's Freedom of Information Act suit that demanded U.S. Department of State records relating to the 2012 terrorist attack in Benghazi,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS