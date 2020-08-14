DC Circ. Tosses FCC Conditions On Charter, Time Warner Deal

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 2:53 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday threw out two conditions imposed on Charter's merger with Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks by the Federal Communications Commission after a think tank challenged the requirements and the FCC didn't defend them on the merits. The Competitive Enterprise Institute led a legal charge to get rid of conditions that the FCC put on the three companies for approval of license transfers to the newly merged company. The think tank said the FCC had no grounds for imposing the conditions because they were unrelated to the transaction. An appeals panel found that because the FCC...

