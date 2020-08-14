Perspecta Says Navy Unreasonably Awarded $7.7B IT Deal

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Information technology provider Perspecta challenged the U.S. Navy's $7.7 billion Next Generation Enterprise Network Re-Compete, or NGEN-R, contract awarded to its competitor Leidos, alleging the agency unreasonably evaluated bidders' proposals for the deal. Perspecta Enterprise Solutions LLC told the U.S. Court of Federal Claims that the Navy wrongly failed to consider that Leidos had an unfair advantage over other bidders because its NGEN-R project manager formerly served in the Navy. In addition, the Navy inadequately evaluated the price and cost realism of Leidos' proposal, which was more than $500 million less than Perspecta's bid, according to the complaint that was unsealed...

