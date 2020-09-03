Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP has brought on board a new partner for its office in Minneapolis. Amy DuMond Kottke brings to the firm expertise in real estate development, construction and purchases and sales. DuMond Kottke decamps Monroe Moxness Berg to join Hinshaw & Culbertson. Mary Ann Royse Mary Ann Royse has joined Webber & Thies PC as an attorney in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois. Royse works on real estate purchase and sale matters, as well as construction deals. Prior to joining Webber & Thies, she worked as a sole practitioner. At Webber & Thies, Royse also works on wills and trust and general business...

