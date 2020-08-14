UPS Let Out Early From Federal Oversight Over Disability Bias

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday granted the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's request to release UPS Inc. early from court oversight under a consent decree prohibiting the delivery service from exhibiting disability bias against nonunion workers on medical leave. U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis granted the EEOC's motion about nine days after the commission asked her to release the company from its remaining obligations under a consent decree it entered in the disability bias suit, which was launched in 2009. The lawsuit targeted UPS' allegedly inflexible policy that unfairly terminated injured or disabled workers if they reached the company's 12-month...

