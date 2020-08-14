Dem Lawmakers Call For NCAA Athletes 'Bill Of Rights'

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Sens. Cory Booker and Richard Blumenthal and a host of others, including presumptive Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, unveiled a framework for an NCAA college athlete "Bill of Rights" that would open the door for college athletes to be paid and have a greater voice over college sports. The proposal calls for college athletes to have "fair and equitable compensation," more freedom of movement between schools, better health, safety and welfare protections and overall a greater voice in college sports, according to a statement released by Booker, D-N.J. Legislation has yet to be introduced, but the lawmakers proposed the framework...

