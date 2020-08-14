5th Circ. Reluctantly Rules Oil Rig Welder Counts As Seaman

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit declared Friday that a welder alleging he was injured while working on a drilling rig can sue under the Jones Act, but it noted it's bound by precedent to reach the determination that might be "inconsistent with the teaching" of the U.S. Supreme Court. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel reversed and remanded two rulings from U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal last year. One found that Gilbert Sanchez failed to meet the definition of a seaman under the Jones Act, a requirement that gives workers the right to sue for damages under maritime commerce law, and another...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS