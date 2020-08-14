DC Judge Calls ICE's 66-Year FOIA Doc Plan 'Unsatisfying'

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it will take 66 years to sift out the sensitive information from a round of immigration database documents that it has been ordered to turn over as part of a long-running records fight — unwelcome news to the D.C. federal judge overseeing the case. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta said at a virtual status conference on Friday that he was very frustrated to hear the government's time estimate, particularly because the parties are six years into the dispute over technical documents tied to two ICE databases. He called the estimate "terribly unsatisfying ... after...

