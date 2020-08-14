Stage Stores Gets OK To Liquidate In Ch. 11

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Friday approved discount retailer Stage Stores' plan to finish its ongoing liquidation and shut down its remaining stores after hearing a last-minute plea by a real estate developer seeking more time to close a deal to buy the company. At a telephone hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones approved the company's liquidation plan after hearing its counsel say it had failed to close on a going-concern sale to Houston real estate developer Ali Choudhri and was facing mounting expenses if it continued the case. "The focus has been on a going-concern transaction, but the wisdom of...

