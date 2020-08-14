Mallinckrodt Must Face Antitrust Claims Over Seizure Drug

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Mallinckrodt Ard LLC must face claims by Humana Inc. that it ran a scheme to keep a competitor to its infant spasm drug off the market after a California federal judge on Friday allowed the bulk of the claims in the suit to go forward. U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer narrowed the scope of certain antitrust and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims in Humana's suit, and dismissed with prejudice a count for tortious interference with contract, but said Humana's pleadings are enough to claim that there is a distinct market for drugs like Acthar, and that Mallinckrodt was...

