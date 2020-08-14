Taxation With Representation: Kirkland, Debevoise, Goodwin

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, two private equity firms sell software provider Vertafore for $5.4 billion, Clayton Dubilier & Rice makes two construction industry buys for $4 billion, and Bayer pays $425 million for KaNDy Therapeutics. The $5.4B Vertafore Sale Private equity firms Vista Equity Partners and Bain Capital, counseled by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, will sell insurance software provider Vertafore Inc. to Davis Polk-advised Roper Technologies Inc. for roughly $5.35 billion, the companies said Thursday. The Kirkland team includes tax partners David Kung, Gregory Gallagher, Polina Liberman and Heidi Yuen. The Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP team includes tax...

