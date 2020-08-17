Stormy Daniels Wants 9th Circ. To Rehear Trump Libel Suit

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Adult film actress Stormy Daniels asked the Ninth Circuit on Friday for a full-court rehearing in her rejected libel suit against President Donald Trump over his tweet about a "nonexistent man," arguing that a state statute aimed at protecting free speech is not applicable in federal court. In her petition for rehearing en banc, Daniels said the panel's decision last month to affirm the dismissal of her suit conflicts with U.S. Supreme Court and other circuit courts' precedent that the Texas Citizens' Participation Act — a so-called anti-Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation law that allows a judge to quickly end lawsuits...

