9th Circ. Tosses Calif.'s High-Capacity Gun Magazine Ban

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- California's ban on large-capacity ammunition magazines violates the Second Amendment, a split Ninth Circuit panel ruled Friday, siding with a lower court's decision finding that the state rule grates against gun owners' constitutional rights. In the 66-page majority opinion, U.S. Circuit Judge Kenneth K. Lee wrote that California's Proposition 63, which was enacted in 2016 and prohibited large-capacity magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition, "strikes at the core of the Second Amendment" and imposes a burden on a person's right to armed self-defense. Lee, appointed by President Donald Trump in 2019, said California has the ability to enact laws...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS