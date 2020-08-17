DC Circ. Says Prior Ruling On FERC Tax Perk Moots Appeal

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit sent packing a Kinder Morgan unit's challenge to a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission policy that eliminated an income tax allowance for pipeline master limited partnerships, saying it was mooted by a July decision dismissing a similar challenge that addressed the consequences of the new policy. In an unpublished opinion Friday, issued four months after oral argument in the case, a three-judge panel dismissed a consolidated challenge to the FERC policy by Enable Mississippi River Transmission LLC and Enable Gas Transmission LLC, units of pipeline MLP Enable Midstream Partners LP and Kinder Morgan Inc. unit SFPP LP. The companies were fighting...

