Vivint Accused Of Tricking ADT Customers Into Switching

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A $10 million settlement hasn't stopped Vivint Smart Home from unlawfully using its sales agents to trick ADT's existing customers into switching to Vivint's home security system under false pretenses, ADT alleged Friday in an unfair competition suit filed in Florida federal court. Florida-based ADT, which nabbed a $450 million investment from Google in early August, claims Utah-based Vivint continues to train sales representatives to engage in deceptive sales practices and mislead hundreds, if not thousands, of consumers by targeting ADT customers and tricking them into believing that Vivint is affiliated with ADT. Both ADT and Vivint offer cloud-enabled home automation products, such as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS