Media Co. Ordered To Stop 'Cartoon Classics' DMCA Notices

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has ordered a company to stop using Amazon's takedown process amid a legal dispute over the labeling of "cartoon classics" like Popeye and Bugs Bunny, the first time the judge has issued a mandatory injunction in nearly a decade, according to an attorney. In an order Friday, U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer told ComedyMX LLC to withdraw its takedown notices to Amazon for seven videos uploaded by Beyond Blond Productions LLC. ComedyMX had claimed that Beyond Blond's videos — which compiled cartoons in the public domain, like Popeye and Looney Tunes — used a logo that...

