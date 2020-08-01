US Further Tightens Tech Export Restrictions Against Huawei

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 12:19 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration announced a new round of export restrictions against Huawei on Monday, further restricting the Chinese telecommunications giant's ability to secure sensitive chips and adding 38 of the company's affiliates to a government blacklist. The Trump administration placed new export restrictions against Huawei on Monday, saying the company had been circumventing its earlier restrictions through third parties. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) After the U.S. first moved to cut Huawei off from using U.S. technology and manufacturing equipment to design its chips in May, the Trump administration said the company began to circumvent those rules through back channels. Commerce Secretary Wilbur...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS