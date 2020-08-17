Insurer Wants Firm To Shell Out $900K In Malpractice Suit

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Sentry Select Insurance Co. has urged a South Carolina federal judge to rule that Maybank Law Firm's legal malpractice caused the insurer to pay over $900,000 to settle an underlying suit and asked the firm to pay back its damages. Sentry Select argued in a memorandum Friday that it was forced to settle an underlying truck accident suit when the injuries were not caused by its policyholders. The insurer said Maybank's failure to respond to court requests in time while representing its insureds made the court decide the accident was caused by its policyholders' negligence. The insurance carrier claimed the state...

