Ex-DEA Agent Said Parts Of Opioid Report Taken From NY Suit

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigator on Monday admitted that parts of his report detailing how drug distributors allegedly failed to stop suspicious opioid prescriptions were word-for-word the same as portions of the New York attorney general's suit. Counsel for McKesson Corp., Paul Schmidt of Covington & Burling LLP, asked James Rafalski if he was aware that parts of the complaint were in his 166-page report and if he acknowledged that copying that complaint was how he was able to complete the report within 10 days before delivering it in December 2019. Rafalski said he was aware that sections of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS