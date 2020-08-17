Ultra Petroleum Shareholders Keep Up Ch. 11 Valuation Fight

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- Equity holders of oil and gas exploration company Ultra Petroleum Corp. continued their battle with the company Monday in Texas bankruptcy court over the $825 million valuation it has assigned to the business in its Chapter 11 plan, questioning Ultra's financial adviser about the methods used to arrive at it. During a confirmation trial entering its second week, financial adviser Karn S. Chopra of Centerview Partners testified that Ultra's value falls between $825 million and $925 million, which leaves prepetition equity holders more than $1 billion out of the money in the proposed Chapter 11 plan. Chopra said Ultra's proven reserves...

