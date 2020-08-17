Excess Insurer Seeks To Avoid Calif. Oil Spill Cleanup Costs

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- An excess insurance company has asked to dodge up to $4 million in liability for the cleanup of a California oil spill, saying the insured didn't pay for pollution coverage until days after the incident. General Star Indemnity Co. told a California federal court Friday that its policy with trucking company Petrol Transport Inc. specifically did not provide indemnity for cleanups arising from the discharge of pollutants at the time of a March 21 spill. Though the policy was updated to include oil spills a few days after the incident, that doesn't change General Star's right to deny coverage, it argues....

