Inflammatory Disease Biotech Kymera Launches $125M IPO

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Kymera Therapeutics on Monday readied a $125 million initial public offering with help from Goodwin Procter LLP and WilmerHale, as the biotechnology company looks to fund clinical trials for treatments of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancers. Watertown, Massachusetts-based Kymera Therapeutics, led by Goodwin, said it is aiming to offer nearly 7.4 million shares for between $16 and $18 each, which would raise just over $125 million based on the midpoint price, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The underwriters, steered by WilmerHale, will also have 30 days to buy up to 1.1 million more shares,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS