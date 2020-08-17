Texas Law Firm Hit By Hailstorm Sues Insurer For Coverage

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- South Texas law firm Flores and Torres LLP is suing insurer Western World Insurance Group in federal court, alleging it wrongly denied coverage for damage to its office that was caused by a hailstorm. In the lawsuit filed Friday, Edinburg, Texas-based law firm Flores and Torres told the court it's no surprise the insurer's adjuster determined the firm was entitled to zero payment, because Western World adjusters are trained to conduct "outcome-oriented" inspections as quickly as possible, according to the complaint. In this case, the firm alleges, a subsequent estimate showed it actually had sustained more than $202,000 worth of damage to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS