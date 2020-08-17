Merck Loses Appeal In NJ Zoning Change Challenge

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Monday refused to revive a suit by Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. over municipal zoning changes to a company property, finding that the town of Branchburg's bid to reduce density was consistent with its master plan. A three-judge Appellate Division panel declined to overturn Superior Court Judge Thomas C. Miller's 2019 order dismissing the pharmaceutical giant's complaint against Branchburg on the grounds that a municipal zoning ordinance properly applied to the property. Judge Miller properly determined that the ordinance met the requirements of the multiple land use law, such as maintaining open spaces and keeping...

