Couple Says FTC Can't Sell Off Their House In Robocall Fight

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The couple behind a multi-level marketing company that the Federal Trade Commission says bilked customers out of millions are fighting to keep their California home from being sold off to fund any future court-ordered disgorgement or restitution. Jason and Eunyung Cariff — who are battling an FTC enforcement action that has already netted $18 million against a former business partner — told a California federal court Friday that the receiver has no right to sell off the property. Doing so would fly in the face of Supreme Court precedent, they argue — specifically, the high court's Liu v. Securities and Exchange...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS