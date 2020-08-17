Travelers Wins Kansas Jury Trial Over Faulty Hospital Pipe

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal jury awarded $144,000 on Friday to The Travelers Indemnity Co. over a hospital flood that the insurer blamed on a contractor's pipe replacement work. After a four-day trial that began Aug. 11, the jury in Wichita found that McPherson Hospital and construction contractor P1 Group Inc. were partly to blame for an October 2016 flood in the hospital's mechanical room. The flood happened about a year and a half after P1 had replaced the water softener drainage pipes, allegedly without installing enough bracing to withstand an issue called "water hammer." The jury said that $180,600 in damages was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS