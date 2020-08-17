Boston Calls Officers' $2.3M Fee Request 'Beyond The Pale'

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Calling the request "beyond the pale," the city of Boston asked a federal judge to pare down a $2.3 million fee bid by Black police officers who won a $484,000 back pay ruling in a long-running discrimination case, citing a litany of issues including "egregiously high" hourly rates. After being hit with the back pay ruling due to a promotion exam's disparate impact on Black officers, the city on Friday attacked the fee request by lawyers from Lichten & Liss-Riordan PC and Fair Work PC. "The well-settled case law and the facts and circumstances presented by this case lead to the inexorable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS