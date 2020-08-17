'Highly Illogical' 'Star Trek' Copying Claims Nixed At 2nd Circ.

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday called a video game creator's copyright suit "highly illogical," nixing his claims that a recent "Star Trek" series ripped off key characters and plot points from his work in a decision riddled with references to the science fiction phenomenon. The three-judge panel said it decided to "boldly go where no court has gone before" in its consideration of claims brought against CBS Broadcasting Inc. by Anas Osama Ibrahim Abdin, the creator of a video game featuring space travel, aliens and a fictional version of a real animal known as a tardigrade. The Second Circuit determined the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS