Air Ambulance Co. Beats Parademic's OT Suit At 8th Circ.

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- An air ambulance company doesn't have to pay paramedics overtime because it qualifies for an airborne transportation exemption under federal employment law, the Eighth Circuit ruled Monday. A three-judge panel found that Air Evac EMS Inc., which does business under the name Air Evac Lifeteam, isn't required to pay overtime to flight paramedics because of a Fair Labor Standards Act exemption that applies to airborne transportation companies that have "'common carrier' status," Circuit Judge David R. Stras wrote in the unanimous, published opinion. "The only disputed question is whether Air Evac is a 'common carrier,'" Stras said. "The bottom line is...

