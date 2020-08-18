Bahamian Resort Co. Looks To Duck $1.2M Arbitration

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A Bahamian investment company has said a Colorado-based information technology business has no grounds to pull it into arbitration proceedings in Denver over an alleged violation of a 2013 contract to which it was never a party. CTF BM Operations Ltd., a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook group, is seeking summary judgment in Colorado federal court, saying Delta Enterprise Solutions LLC is wrongly trying to milk it for a $1.2 million judgment over an alleged violation of the IT company's contract with a defunct resort developer. CTF signed an agreement to purchase the Baha Mar resort in Nassau, Bahamas,...

