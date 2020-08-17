GAO Says No Conflict Of Interest In $37M Pentagon IT Deal

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied a protest over a $36.75 million Defense Information Systems Agency support deal, saying DISA reasonably decided there was no conflict of interest involving a subcontractor linked to awardee Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. The U.S. Department of Defense information technology unit properly explored the links between Booz Allen and Vista Technology Services Inc., a small business that both advised the agency on its solicitation and had worked as a subcontractor for Booz Allen, before deciding there was no unmitigated organizational conflict of interest as protester Solers Inc. had alleged, the GAO said in a July 31...

